Mother & Uber’s first global Christmas ad is a tear-jerker

This year, Christmas seems to be all about the dads. John Lewis went for the father-son dynamic, and now Uber is here with a global campaign by Mother that shares the ups and downs of a father and daughter’s relationship.

Set to a tear-jerker soundtrack of James Blake performing Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, it tells the kind of unashamedly sentimental story that only Christmas ads can get away with. Good to see Mother getting a chance to flex its Christmas muscle after the M&S “big” festive spot failed to materialise.

Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing at Uber North America, said: “Our first-ever national holiday campaign celebrates families reconnecting this season, and the quiet moments we have to reflect. Whether it’s that first Uber pick-up at the airport or the ride home after a family gathering, Uber is there when you need it, helping to bring loved ones close together this holiday season.”

Felix Richter, chief creative officer at Mother, said: “The idea was simply to showcase an emotional journey within an actual one. A heartfelt family story in the context of the holidays set to an incredibly haunting track by James Blake.”

Not all the tech companies are spending big this Christmas, so it’s good to see Uber and Mother combining their powers to make a memorable ad – the car service’s first festive campaign. If only Ubers really were this reliable.

MAA creative scale: 8