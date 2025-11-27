McDonald’s goes OTT with the Grinch at Christmas

McDonald’s has doubled down on Grinch branding in its Christmas campaign by Leo UK. Not only is the mischievous Dr Seuss character appearing in the TV ads, he’s also saturating the restaurants through meal deals and Grinch-themed merchandise (including odd socks) as he attempts to “sabotage” Christmas.

OOH, press and social ads featuring his scratchy writing and claw marks will do their best to claim the Grinch for McDonald’s – even though he’s already been gracing the Asda (and Walmart) Christmas ads for some time.

Matt Reischauer, marketing director at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We had grand plans for another feel-good Christmas campaign, designed to delight families across the nation. Then The Grinch showed up and showed us who is boss. Turns out, it’s not me. I can’t help but be delighted by the festive chaos this campaign brings.”

Andrew Long, executive creative director at Leo UK, said: “Everyone knows McDonald’s is the place to enjoy a little moment of feel-good during the run up to Christmas. Which is probably why The Grinch has shown up to ruin it all with a big dose of festive mischief. From Grumble Pies and Grinched Fries to mis-matched odd socks, we’ve embraced the chaos and allowed The Grinch to put his furry green stamp firmly on our festive campaign, creating an interactive narrative for fans to immerse themselves in. Merry Grinchmas everyone.”

Very thoroughly executed by a team including media by OMD, PR support from Red Consultancy, CRM by TMW, and Linney on in-restaurant communications duty. TMS coordinated with the rights holders behind the Grinch for branded merchandise.

In an age of AI, it still seems that plenty of people are needed to make a campaign really pop. (OOH below.)

MAA creative scale: 7