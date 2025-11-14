MAA Ad of the Week: Waitrose from Wonderhood Studios

It may not be the best Christmas ad but (so far) it has the biggest star in Keira Knightley and more room than anyone else – four minutes.

So credit to Waitrose and Wonderhood Studios for going big and, in the process, sprinkling some stardust on this year’s Christmas ads, previously in danger of being sidelined amid a gloomy British economy.

Knightley says (showing what a trouper she is): “I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn’t turn it down! I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe (Wilkinson) and I hope those watching it fall in love too.”

Our local Waitrose is closed for a refurb until the end of November. Wonder if there’ll be a gaggle of hirsute Romeos by the cheese counter when business resumes. Never know…