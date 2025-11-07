MAA Ad of the Week: John Lewis from Saatchi & Saatchi

Who’d have thought it…a John Lewis ad conquers Christmas, again.

We all thought the days when the venerable retailer adroitly plucked the nation’s heartstrings had gone (especially as the account had moved from originator adam&eveDDB) but Saatchi & Saatchi, for its second year in the saddle, has done its homework and mined the self-same rich seam.

Directed by Blaze’s Jonathan Alric through Iconoclast, created by Paddy Fraser, Brodie King, Pete Ioulianou and Ollie Agius.

About as good as it gets (very good indeed.)