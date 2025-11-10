KFC and Stranger Things go on a wild ride in new collab by Mother

Stranger Things‘s final season launches on November 27th, and KFC has partnered with the show to power up the obsession that both brands inspire in their fans.

This ad by Mother reimagines KFC as Hawkins Fried Chicken (named after the town in which Stranger Things is set) and follows a ragtag team of employees on a high-octane mission through supernatural chaos, military blockades, and crumbling streets on their way to deliver HFCs to the community.

Kate Tipper, marketing director at KFC UKI said: “KFC and Stranger Things fans know that when you have an obsession, you’ll stop at nothing for it. It’s this obsessive nature that makes this collaboration a perfect match, placing KFC authentically at the heart of the Stranger Things world.”

Tomas Coleman & Derek Man Lui, creative directors at Mother said: “The best brand collaborations identify genuine thematic overlap, not just audience demographics. The Stranger Things kids’ unwavering belief in protecting Hawkins mirrors BELIEVE perfectly. We’ve created a partnership that pulls fans into Hawkins while reinforcing KFC’s brand truth – demonstrating how entertainment partnerships can drive meaningful brand work, not just awareness.”

Jordan Peters, senior director, marketing partnerships at Netflix EMEA, said: “The creation of Hawkins Fried Chicken shows how Netflix Brand Partnerships can build worlds, not just campaigns, authentically placing KFC within the world of Stranger Things and exciting fans in the build-up to season 5. Together with KFC we used authentic 80s technology to create a story that comes to life online, socially and in real life, inviting fans to be a part of this cultural milestone.”

The partnership goes beyond an ad (and a special new sauce for the HFC) to include digital and real-life activations that invite fans into the world of Hawkins Fried Chicken.

A collab with impact and imagination.

MAA creative scale: 7