Joe Marler checks in for a holiday inside a Shoreditch billboard

Joe Marler, who has openly shared his own mental health journey during his rugby career, said: “When it gets dark, it’s easy to feel down, but it’s only for a few months a year. I’m excited to be teaming up with loveholidays to go on a mini break in their billboard, to show people there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the sun is never far away.”

Edward Usher, creative partner, Ark Agency said: “Winter leaves people short on daylight and, often, short on optimism. But research has shown having a holiday to look forward to is a powerful mood-booster, so we saw a chance to show just how uplifting that anticipation can be. If just seeing a holiday scene can lift your spirits, imagine what booking the real thing can do.”

Al Murray, CMO at Loveholidays, said: “Discovering that holiday planning can meaningfully improve people’s wellbeing during winter inspired us to think differently. This is our first piece of work with Ark and instinctively, they understood our ambition. We’re delighted with the result; a campaign that doesn’t just advertise sunshine, it gives people a moment of it during a dark and cold day.”

In case you’re worried about Marler’s own wellbeing, he did the first morning stint in the billboard. Actors will fill in for the rest of the week.

Guaranteed to get people posting on social media.

MAA creative scale: 6.5