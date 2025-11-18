It’s Merry Grinchmas everywhere in adland

Christmas seems to be awash with Grinches: Lucky Generals produced one for Asda over here and Walmart is about to unleash one – portrayed by Walton Goggins – over there, Black Friday and Christmas. And McDonald’s is said to have one up its sleeve too.

Walmart still owns 10% of Asda: did they compare notes on Grinches? Probably not. Anyway quite liked Asda’s and Mr Goggins looks promising. Maybe he can pop over here and eat Kevin the carrot…