It’s Arsenal and Wrexham in Christmas play-off

‘They used to play on grass’ was the title of a book by Gordon Williams and Terry Venables, imagining what would happen to football. Strangely enough, they still do play on grass (too many injuries on artificial) but pretty well everything else has changed. Including the commercialisation of the game, of course.

Accordingly some clubs are running Christmas campaigns: Arsenal plugging its merchandise via a young fan locked in overnight:

And Hollywood favourite Wrexham in a tie-up with Ancestry.

Both are actually quite diverting (think Arsenal would be in trouble though if it did lose a young fan) and at least there are no tables groaning with Christmas goodies, which kill most seasonal ads however hard they try to downplay it.

MAA creative scale: (both) 6.