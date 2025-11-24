Isobel wins energy provider Bluestone

Indie London agency Isobel has won renewable energy developer Bluestone Energy as it transitions into an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Founded in 2018, Bluestone Energy aims to deliver clean, affordable and locally generated power. Isobel has been hired to deliver a new brand strategy and positioning for Bluestone, followed by a new brand design, identity and website.

Bluestone Energy CEO Freddy White says: “As Bluestone takes the leap from developer to independent power producer, we knew we needed the right agency to help us level up our brand. So, we did our homework, met with a bunch of teams, and then isobel walked in and blew us away. Their approach is smart, creative, and totally focused on helping us find real clarity and growth, which is exactly what we were searching for.”

Isobel managing partner Jamie Williams says; “It’s so rare to find a business full of such incredibly talented people, working together, on such an important and meaningful mission.” Isobel is repositioning itself as a brand reset specialist.