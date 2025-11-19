IKEA goes Mother-less

All good things come to an end – but do they have to? IKEA and Mother are parting ways in the UK after 15 productive years (including a review) with expressions of regret on all sides.

IKEA’s Sarah Green says: “Mother’s decision not to participate in the creative review brings to an end 16 years of partnership that has truly embodied ‘the wonderful everyday’. We’re deeply grateful for their creativity, collaboration, and the contribution they’ve made to our business.”

Mother’s Katie Mackay-Sinclair says:”This is a difficult decision. After 16 wonderful years with Ikea, we’ve decided not to participate in this review. We truly believe we can’t prove anything in a pitch that we don’t prove every day. Ikea will always be part of Mother’s story and we wish our friends at Ikea all the best for the future.”

Once upon a time agencies seemed to keep business for ever, JWT used to have some accounts from the days when the commodore first shipped up at the New York Yacht Club. Were these relationships too cosy? Agencies can hardly moan too much as many of them, or their owners, are busily flogging digital transformation and other variations of snake oil to their clients. That old truth, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, just doesn’t apply any more in today’s procedural world.

Anyway, much of Mother’s work for IKEA was outstanding. Wonder what will come next?