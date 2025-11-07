IKEA, Aviva… why bother reviewing?

Gives us something to write about but, really, what’s the point, especially, in IKEA reviewing the UK account that’s been happily ensconced at Mother since 2010?

The work has been spot-on, even when budgets have been cut to only allow shorter films, with loads of inevitable product shots. Even then they’ve been OK. Really can’t imagine anyone else making a better fist of it. The global IKEA business went to McCann a while back and the IPG agency produced an absolute shocker.

IKEA says: “In line with industry best practice, it’s important for our business to periodically evaluate our agency landscape. We can confirm that a number of agencies, including Mother, have been invited to take part in a pitch process for our lead creative account.” Big of them.

At the same time Aviva has departed adam&eveDDB as the agency declined to join a similar review after toiling away for ten years or so. Its last work maybe wasn’t quite up to the standards before (a lovely ad from 2024 below) but it was still OK and, surely, any issues could have been resolved by talking it through? But new CMOs and pitch consultants love pitches and they tend to make the running.

Keeps happening to A&E for some reason, John Lewis departed in similar fashion. Somewhat worrying, especially as the future of the whole DDB brand is under review.