Has Saatchi scaled the commanding heights of Christmas for John Lewis?

Credit to Saatchi & Saatchi, John Lewis mined family emotions to great effect during its long tenure at adam&eve when it became synonymous with touching Christmas ads and Saatchi, for its second effort, has tapped into the same rich vein with ‘Where Love Lives.’

So we have son rekindling dad’s raver youth with a choice bit of vinyl. (Does John Lewis sell vinyl? Shame if it doesn’t.)

Directed by Blaze’s Jonathan Alric through Iconoclast, created by Paddy Fraser, Brodie King, Pete Ioulianou and Ollie Agius.

Brand director Rosie Hanley says: “This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory, and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical.

“At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short.”

Could have easily been a terrible bit of dad dancing that landed well and truly on its nose. As it is Saatchi and Franki Goodwin’s crew have produced a mini-masterpiece.

MAA creative scale: 9.25.