Grey London creates a bloodbath in PETA’s ‘Christmassacre’

Christmas lunch might make some people think about slaughtering their relatives, but do they stop to think about the number of animals that are getting killed at this time of year? And will this campaign by Grey London leave them reaching for the nut roast?

The film is weirdly entertaining, and the splattering (if not the blood) is real, so it must have been difficult for the actors to keep a straight face during filming.

Helen Rhodes, chief creative officer at Grey London, said: “Nothing says Christmas like carving up the corpse of a once-sentient being in front of your nearest and dearest. We hope our message resonates so that this Christmas, more people choose compassion over cruelty—and that nut roast sales go through the roof.”

Mimi Bekhechi, VP for U.K. and Europe at PETA, said: “Christmas is meant to be a season of goodwill to all, yet for millions of animals, it’s anything but. We hope this thought-provoking spot will inspire viewers to extend the spirit of kindness to everyone this festive season by leaving animals off their plates.”

In a twisted way, agencies have had a lot of fun with PETA as a client over the years, and this effort is a good reminder of the way we all turn a blind eye to animal slaughter. Although it’s a tall order to expect people to ditch their traditional Christmas meals.

MAA creative scale: 7