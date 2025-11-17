Going up: Mother’s The Or makes the elevator pitch for Bang & Olufsen

Luxury Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen appointed Mother’s The Or to help celebrate its centenary, and the result is a high-end global campaign that nods to the brand’s history without getting mired in the past.

Taking the form of a wild elevator ride, the film journeys through the decades to show how sound and music can make connections and shape memories.

Matthew Bostock, creative director at Bang & Olufsen, said: “100 years is a remarkable milestone for our brand. With this campaign, we wanted to honour not only our iconic products, but what they stand for: the belief that beautiful sound can transcend genres and generations. It’s a celebration of creative thinking, and how it has enabled Bang & Olufsen to bridge past, present and future.”

Paulo Salomao, managing director at The Or, said: “Bang & Olufsen’s story is one of creative courage and uncompromising craft. For this campaign we went beyond storytelling – creating an immersive experience through elevated set design, cinematic soundscapes and striking visuals that express what a century of innovation sounds and feels like.”

MAA creative scale: 7