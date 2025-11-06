News
Ever reliable Wallace & Gromit wrap things up for Barbour
Barbour, unlike its upscale rival Burberry, seems to have got this gifting business mastered – assisted recently by Aardman Animations, another seasonal staple.
So this year we have Wallace & Gromit and Wallace’s ingenious new Gift-o-matic device, one that’s bound to end in trouble of course.
As predictable as feeling full after one mouthful of Christmas pudding. But that’s the point.
MAA creative scale: 9 (the boys done good this year.)