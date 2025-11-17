Disney+ gets festive for a lifetime in new campaign by VCCP

You can’t argue with Disney as a brand that has had an impact on most people’s psyches. So, while the idea of following a life through its different stages is a familiar one in advertising, the route from Mickey Mouse to The Bear via Home Alone and Modern Family is likely to resonate with a lot of people, particularly at Christmas.

Directed by Frédéric Planchon, VCCP’s campaign tells the story of a little girl who first discovers her love for Mickey Mouse one Christmas. We see her grow up with Disney+ films and shows through childhood, the teenage years, university and on the commute until she becomes a mother and her daughter starts the cycle all over again.

Emma Quartly, VP marketing, Disney+ EMEA said: “This campaign celebrates Disney’s century-long legacy of storytelling mastery and how Disney+ is evolving that legacy to continue to inspire audiences of every generation. We hope it reminds our customers to revel in the joy of their favourite stories and to seek out the new ones that will become intertwined with their own life stories.”

Darren Bailes, chief creative officer at VCCP, said: “We all grew up falling in love with one of the Disney characters – and whichever one it was, they stay with us through our lives. And each one is a reminder that Disney+ brings us incredible storytelling at every stage of life, from the classics we grew up with to new favourites. Truly a lifetime of great stories.”

A cosy, comforting Christmas watch.

MAA creative scale: 7