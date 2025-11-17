DDB no longer has a global CEO: Alex Lubar joins Fundamentalco

The future of the DDB network is looking increasingly in doubt, especially now that its global CEO Alex Lubar has gone. He’s joined a consultancy called Fundamentalco which was set up by former Droga5 executive Jonny Bauer.

A deal between DDB owner Omnicom and IPG is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks, and rumours about DDB’s demise seem to have been given credence by Lubar’s departure.

DDB’s statement is understandably non-committal: “We have an exceptionally strong leadership team in place who will remain focused on delivering outstanding work for our clients and supporting our people.”

Lubar, meanwhile, is maintaining enthusiasm for his new role as Fundamentalco CEO. He told Ad Age: “They [clients] are knocking on Jonny’s door … in a world where a lot of marketing operations and agency operations are trying to hold on to clients. I think that’s because they have a real understanding of what clients are looking for to change business outcomes.”