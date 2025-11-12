Consistency wins out at Christmas – System1

System1 has produced its early Christmas ad winners and the message seems to be: stick with what you know. Six of the top ten have appeared before.

Top Ten (star rating plus uplift against category average.)

Amazon “Joy Ride” – 5.9 Stars | Uplift versus retail category +3.1 Stars



Coca-Cola “Holidays Are Coming” – 5.9 Stars | Uplift versus soft drinks category +2.8 Stars

Heathrow & St Luke’s “Must Be Love” – 5.9 Stars | Uplift versus travel category +2.6 Stars

Marks & Spencer “Traffic Jamming” – 5.9 Stars | Uplift versus supermarket category +2.5 Stars

Aldi & McCann “The Proposal” – 5.8 Stars | Uplift versus supermarket category +2.4 Stars

Barbour & Aardman “Wallace & Gromit x Barbour” – 5.8 Stars | Uplift versus fashion category +3.2 Stars

Pandora & Roman Coppola “Be Love” – 5.4 Stars | Uplift versus fashion category +2.8 Stars



Lidl “More to Value this Christmas” – 5.4 Stars | Uplift versus supermarket category +2 Stars



Sainsbury’s & New Commercial Arts “The Unexpected Guest” – 5.3 Stars | Uplift versus supermarket category +1.9 Stars

Boots & The Pharm “Puss in Boots” – 5.2 Stars | Uplift versus chemists & opticians’ category +2.3 Stars

System1’s Jon Evans says: “It’s great to see so many brands leaning into what actually works. Bring back the winners, use the characters people love, tap into culture and emotion, it’s not rocket science. Kevin the Carrot turning 10 and still smashing it with our highest ever 10-second score says it all. Boots investing in a fluent brand character is a smart move too. And Barbour is showing the fashion crowd how to stand out with nostalgia and humour, teaming up with Aardman for the third year running.

“We’ve been banging the drum for consistency for years. It works and it’s brilliant to see brands proving it – that’s the real Christmas magic.”