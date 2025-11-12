Christmas chaos reigns in EE’s first festive campaign

Even EE is in on the Christmas act this year, launching its very first seasonal advertising effort in a campaign created by Publicis Groupe UK.

It’s a familiar melée of family fun, with people rushing around between multiple locations, playing games, dancing and generally having a lot of laughs with help from EE’s connectivity to keep everything on track, and 1989 dancefloor favourite Ride on Time by Black Box to capture the mood.

Kelly Engstrom, brand and marketing communications director at EE, said: “Our campaign shows how EE does more to keep everyone connected across the Christmas period; whether hosting friends and family, or travelling the country to visit loved ones, the speed, reliability and power of EE’s mobile network and broadband technology mean our customers can make the most of the magical festive chaos”.

Ben Mooge, CCO of Publicis Groupe UK, said “Reflecting the reality of families juggling multiple Christmases in one day, we wanted the brand recognition we’ve built through our work this year to come through clearly in our first Christmas spot – making sure it feels unmistakably EE. It’s a fully integrated campaign built around the idea of hosting and guesting, and a major moment in our journey with the brand.”

EE spokesman Kevin Bacon has not been left out entirely. He supplies the voiceover and his name appears on granny’s forehead in a game of “Who am I?”

MAA creative scale: 6.5