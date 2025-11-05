Burberry goes not so Ab Fab

This must be the Christmas version of Sherlock Holmes’ dog that didn’t bark.

So we have Jennifer Saunders of Ab Fab fame (in which she played the over-the-top fashion PR from hell) welcoming her glamorous Burberry-wearing chums to her Burberry-style house, armed with posh prezzies from you know where. So surely someone’s going to come in and send it all up? Maybe Joanna Lumley’s Patsy?

Nope. There’s just loads more mah-mah-ing and pointless festive joy.

Bizarre. Hope she was paid a lot, reputation may never recover.

MAA creative scale: 2.