Boots gives us a (puntastic) bit of everything for Christmas

People actually seem to welcome a bit of mayhem in their Christmas communications, which is not at all what you expect from Boots and its agency WPP’s Pharm (geddit?)

So, in this puntastic world, we get Puss in Boots, a helpful present-day store assistant, quite a sexy bit of catwalk (well it is Boots), a snow queen and a final rousing chorus of ‘Girls on Film.’ All for no apparent reason apart from they can.

Boots has somehow survived despite the depredations of its American private equity owners – and dowdy high street chain. Probably because Brits still love it. Quite a few seem to love this ad too.

MAA creative scale: 7.