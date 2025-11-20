BETC Paris shines for Morocco

Morocco is known for many things but not neccesarily football. But that could be about to change as it’s hosting the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations and co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain (the last time these three met in Iberia things weren’t so friendly.)

BETC Paris is on the case for the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO), reminding us in the process that Morocco is a proper Kingdom. Sunny too.

There’s a bit of everything in here – we even have ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ by Moroccan singer Meryem Aboulouafa. Looks a tempting alternative to a European winter though.

MAA creative scale: 7.