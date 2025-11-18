Benedict Cumberbatch performs ‘5-Star Theatre’ for Amazon

There’s a lot of déjà vu about the Christmas ads this year. The parade of Grinches, Amazon’s “Joy Ride“, Tui’s elves – and now Amazon is also revisiting its “5-Star Theatre” campaign.

There’s an update this year, with Benedict Cumberbatch replacing Adam Driver in the role of serious actor putting a full dramatic spin on real Amazon customer reviews. The campaign lands just ahead of the Day/Thanksgiving/Christmas rush to use the seemingly inescapable shopping platform.

Yoga chair

Green machine

Penguin

The in-house campaign refresh includes new partnerships with podcasts, Jimmy Fallon, TikTok and Snap.

Jo Shoesmith, vice president and global chief creative officer at Amazon, said: “We are really excited to share this year’s 5-Star Theater, with Benedict Cumberbatch bringing his own spin to the performance. We think our customers will be surprised and delighted by his take on the concept.”

It might not be bringing anything new, but the campaign, which won a Cannes Lions last year, continues to deliver.

MAA creative scale: 7