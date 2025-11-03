Argos buys into Connie and Trevor

What do you make of Argos’ Connie and Trevor, two rather sinister, nay spooky, characters who put people right about the range of products at the high street catalogue-based retailer? Now mostly in owner Sainsbury’s shops.

This year agency T&P has enlisted actor/comedian Simon Bird to have his Christmas brightened by the deadly duo.

Head of campaigns Laura Boothby says: “We knew we needed a bold and playful campaign this Christmas and so we’ve unleashed Connie and Trevor to mischievously show the huge range of desirable gifts and top brands we have for the whole family. Elevated by the comedic charms of Simon Bird, it’s a fun Christmas campaign like no other.”

Credit T&P for trying something different. Personally I’d steer well clear of Connie and Trevor.

MAA creative scale: 5.