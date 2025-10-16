Whisky and cognac spread their horizons

Luxury brands are suffering somewhat – why should they be different from everything else? – and drinks companies are seemingly trying to widen their repertoire in response. Even dear old scotch whisky is venturing ‘Beyond Speyside.’

So we have Pernod Ricard’s Glenlivet with its new Jamaica edition (finished in Jamaica rum casks, the first of many newbies it seems) from Impero. Enter Scottish lothario, actor Thomas Doherty, picking up (literally) Miss World Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams (didn’t think you were allowed to do that in booze ads.)

Meanwhile Hennessy cognac with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam is focussing on Africa with “Grammy-winning artist Tems, who takes on the role of Global Brand Ambassador. She’s joined by Friends of the House Kabza De Small, Maglera Doe Boy and INNOSS’B, each bringing their unique energy to a campaign that pulses with music, art, style, and community.” In case you didn’t recognise them.

Always tricky when you depart from convention with a new spin but maybe roaming in the gloaming for whisky and sipping fine old cognac in a French chateau only gets you so far. But luxury brands sell on reassurance, to make you feel a bit better about the price. Birkin anyone?

MAA creative scale: tricky, both 5. But they might work.