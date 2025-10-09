Waitrose No.1 launches new/old earworm from 1991

Waitrose is back in earworm territory for its No.1 premium range, this time with good ol’ Chesney Hawkes’ ‘The One and Only,’ a reworked hit from 1991. Last year it was S Club’s You’re My No.1 (there seems to be a pattern here.) From Wonderhood Makers with a cast of TikTokers and DJ Sigala.

Waitrose chief customer officer Nathan Ansell says: “Our range is the one and only premium range out there for food lovers and it’s great that Chesney agrees with us. After the successful remix of S Club’s You’re My No.1 last year, there was nobody we’d rather work with for the expansion of our Waitrose No.1 range than pop icon Chesney Hawkes. We hope our customers enjoy this fun twist on his renowned anthem, ‘The One and Only’.”

Hawkes (and his accountant probably) says: “I’m delighted to have teamed up with Waitrose and their amazing creative teams to work on such a fun and innovative campaign. I’m equally thrilled to have collaborated on the song with Sigala (someone I’ve been a huge admirer of) and hear this fantastic, fresh, and energetic take on something I’ve been so close to for so many years.”

It’s mainly a social campaign (YouTube as the broadcast channel) and certainly imposes itself. Does it make you want to cough up for pricey Waitrose stuff? If it lodges in shoppers’ heads maybe it does.

MAA creative scale: 6.