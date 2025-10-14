Uncommon debunks viral beauty lies in new work for The Ordinary

Beauty and skincare marketing is over-complicated and driven by fads, as any scroll through social media will tell you. The Ordinary has always been about simplification, and Uncommon’s latest work for the brand – running in the UK, US, and Canada – finds a sinister twist on this.

It’s set in a classroom where a group of robotic students are obediently following every fad, chanting as they perform rituals like the “morning shed” and “ice rolling.” The spot concludes with a moment of awakening as “The Periodic Fable” appears in front of the class to expose the empty promises, impossible standards, and overhyped ingredients that the beauty industry is promoting.

An accompanying online “Periodic Fable” provides a deep dive into about 50 different beauty industry terms like fat freezing, eternal youth, superfood-infused etc.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work we do for The Ordinary, a brand that continues to push the boundaries in the pursuit of its purpose. The Periodic Fable is the truth serum the beauty industry has been avoiding for decades. This table is a powerful teaching tool with the potential to rewrite the industry’s mistruths in a matter of minutes — using science to reframe how we understand beauty from now on.”

Amy Bi, VP of brand at The Ordinary said: “Transparency and truth are at the heart of everything we stand for, but communicating this in new, interesting ways is no easy task. When Uncommon presented The Periodic Fable to us, we instantly loved its ability to convey our message so clearly, but with such impact. Consumers have the right to know exactly what they’re purchasing, but also what words and phrases are ultimately nothing more than marketing tactics.”

It’s a campaign to stop you in your tracks, although the consumer is left to do their own research on what The Ordinary offers as an alternative.

MAA creative scale: 7