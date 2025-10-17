T&P and TBWA\MCR win gold in Ocean Outdoor’s Digital Creative Competition

T&P and TBWA\MCR were the big winners in Ocean Outdoor’s annual Digital Creative Competition for bold original ideas in Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

The agencies won for The Times newspaper and the charity Prost8. Ginsters, Indeed, NHS Blood & Transplant and Department for Education are runners-up

The six winners competing in two award categories were announced at an industry event hosted by Ocean at One Marylebone in London yesterday..Now in its 16th year, the competition attracted more than 100 entries. It was judged by an independent panel of 17 industry experts, the winners sharing £500,000 of ad space for their campaigns across Ocean’s network.

T&P won in the commercial category with ‘For Our Changing Times,’ a campaign which brings to life The Times’ 240 years of history by turning DOOH screens into windows into the past using mixed reality live technology to recreate historic events on the streets where they happened.

Silver went to TBWA for Scarecrows Wanted, an interactive game which invites people to step into one of the toughest jobs on Ginsters farms. Bronze went to Atomic London for Break The Glass Ceiling, a work-related campaign from Indeed bringing transparency to the gender pay gap.

In the non-profit category, Gold went to TBWA\MCR for Dodge the Finger, a humorous interactive arcade game from Prost8 which shows men how a simple blood test can detect the illness. There was also a double win for Havas London which won Silver and Bronze for two ideas submitted for NHS Blood & Transplant and the Department of Education which tackle emergency shortages in blood stocks and the need for more early years childcare.

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Phil Hall said: “What stands out amongst our winners this year is just how much agencies and brands have embraced the scale and creative potential of DOOH to divert, entertain, spark conversations and raise awareness.

“All of our winners use DOOH’s technical armoury to power their creative ideas, and in what has been a year of economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability, tackle a range of topics head on with wit, honesty and a welcome smattering of fun. I look forward to seeing these ideas brought to life across Ocean’s estate.”

The two Gold winners will go forward to compete for Ocean’s European Grand Prix which draws together the winners of Ocean’s other Digital Creative Competitions taking place across six markets in Northern Europe. The Grand Prix winner will be announced in January 2026.