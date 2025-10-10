Tim Tam upends OOH

We’ve had all sorts of posters as people have re-invented the ancient medium: special builds, trompe-l’œil, the wonders of digital. Back in the day Araldite even fixed a car to one on London’s Great West Road. But can’t recall one upside down.

Which is what you get from Tim Tam, a popular chocolate biscuit from the flip side of the world Down Under, courtesy of Insider and Zenith Media.

Arnott’s Amber Dutkiewicz says; “They’ve long been a cult favourite brought back in suitcases by Aussie friends and relatives. But many didn’t realise they’re now available in their local supermarkets. As Tim Tam biscuits are now available nationwide (in the UK), we wanted something bold and unmistakably Aussie. Insiders nailed it – the ads are cheeky, unmissable and quirky – there’s something about a 5 foot high close up of a Tim Tam, even upside down, that can’t help but make you want one.”

MAA creative scale: 8.