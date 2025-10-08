Steve Bernard of Ocean Outdoor: peak planning – how to gift a sparkling golden quarter

As the battle for the Christmas pound commences, DOOH is set to dial up the festivities with immersive audience experiences, larger than life special builds and star ad spots which boost salience, peak loyalty and drive sales.

According to Campaign, adland expects this year’s clutch of Christmas ads to include “better storytelling” and have a greater focus on OOH as the industry adjusts to impending new rules governing less healthy food (LHF) ads, albeit initially on a voluntary basis.

For planners and buyers, OOH and TV have always been a winning combination in tapping into the festive feels in the run up to the Christmas period, with OOH a foolproof way to reach light TV viewers in particular.

In a 2023 study, Ebiquity analysed TV campaigns with and without OOH support, and assessed their impact on sales, isolating all comparable components between campaigns. They discovered that TV’s impact on sales increased on average by as much as 35% when supported by OOH.

For agencies, the challenge isn’t just about the right product or promotion. Brands need to be visible when shoppers are making purchase decisions. Multiple independent studies show that DOOH is the vital ingredient and has always influenced the retail journey, shaping demand by reaching people before intent forms.

Christmas unwrapped

Ads are emotional triggers in building the seasonal spirit, with nostalgia identified as a powerful sales driver this year.

*According to research from the Advertising Association and Ocean’s Pulse 2025 Christmas consumer panel, 70% of people say TV ads get them in the mood for Christmas, rising to 74% among 24 to 35-year-olds.

*32% say nostalgia is the main emotion evoked, showing how ads play a role in making people feel more Christmassy.

*Interactive DOOH continues to capture audiences. 62% of Gen Z are willing to actively engage with interactive ads, and among those who do, 38% go on to make a purchase, while 49% follow the brand afterwards (source: WARC 2023).

Value and quality are key

Ocean’s Pulse panel indicates clear windows of opportunity regards purchase intent, an insight which influences when brands should up the ante in terms of DOOH spend.

*Clothing, accessories and beauty products are all early purchase considerations with Christmas gift buying also beginning in October until the first week of December. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks purchases are prioritised from this point, with consideration beginning in November.

*Food and groceries span the longest purchase period across December and are unsurprisingly the item bought closest to Christmas Day.

*Plumped in the middle of this of course are the November Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for gift buyers looking for a bargain.

*20% of us still visit stores the week before Christmas, including the few days leading up to the big day, showing that being visible towards the end of the peak period is still valuable, making DOOH the last window of influence.

When asked, Ocean’s panel said both quality and value were key considerations this year.

*Our study shows there’s still huge pressure surrounding spending over the Christmas period with 43% saying they feel “financially anxious”, based primarily on rising costs for regular income families.

*When gifting, however the average customer wants premium feel for standard pricing – getting the most for their money for partners (52%) and parents (37%).

I suspect narratives this year will be tailored to mirror the realities of people’s finances which is where DOOH once again comes into play.

In a new joint study we have conducted with WPP, Ocean demonstrates that premium large format DOOH sites, alongside icons like the BFI IMAX and Piccadilly Lights, are seen as highly premium and expensive locations and that this in turn can have dramatic effects for advertisers who want to convey quality, confidence and strength when using these locations.

Put simply; by putting a non-premium product on premium DOOH inventory, the perception of that brand becomes more positive.

Our Attention Dividend research meanwhile supports customer need for positive gift perception. It showed the effectiveness of large format full motion and 3D DeepScreenTM creatives in conveying quality and boosting brand choice.

When focusing on choice, which is action oriented, customers exposed to large format full motion are 2.5x more likely to choose the brand they saw, and for 3D DeepScreen this increases to 3x more likely when compared with static large formats.

That’s the spirit

If last year’s footfall across retail destinations is anything to go by – up by up to 16% across Ocean’s UK estate in Q4 – people will be out in force as they spend less time online and more time and money OOH. This is where contextual DOOH campaigns come into play.

MOJU ran a ginger shot campaign using Ocean React technology to detect temperature changes in real time. The creative changed to prompt passers-by to scan a QR code to receive a free ginger shot, the perfect way to target those seeking a New Year health boost.

With their signature red backdrop, Coca Cola harnessed festive nostalgia last year, inviting audiences to create their own traditional Christmas snow globes based on the holiday memories they shared with an interactive Santa Claus using AI.

Sainsbury’s created a whimsical installation at Westfield London featuring a 3D replica of the BFG to promote its ‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas’ message. The 96 sheet poster was created by New Commercial Arts.

Lacoste drove footfall to their shops via an interactive DOOH game. Audiences scanned a QR code, making Christmas gift boxes appear around them from their phone. When tapped, a Lacoste item appeared which players could redeem in the nearest store. The activation included a photo booth at Westfield London to increase the fun and engagement.

This festive season, plan early, think big, and make this golden quarter the most impactful yet.

Steve Bernard is head of insight at Ocean Outdoor.

