Royal British Legion lights up communities for Remembrance Day

The Poppy Appeal has shifted focus in recent years away from the two World Wars. The challenge now is to highlight the needs of the UK’s two million veterans, many of whom are struggling behind closed doors, as this new film by Leagas Delaney shows.

As we head towards Remembrance Day on 11th November, this campaign asks people to wear their poppies with pride, because there are veterans in every community who appreciate the support of the public, just as they appreciate all the help that the Royal British Legion offers them.

Rebecca Warren, director: marketing and communications, the Royal British Legion said: “Many of those who serve in the British Armed Forces transition successfully to civilian life. But for others, their experiences during service can affect them in ways that lead to complex issues which, without help, can spiral out of control. The Royal British Legion exists to provide support for them and their families, whatever the need, whenever it’s needed. With Leagas Delaney’s creative and Bicycle’s media expertise, we hope this year’s campaign will shine a light on the UK’s 2 million veterans and remind the public that every poppy helps us continue our vital work.”

Tim Delaney, creative director of Leagas Delaney said: “This year’s campaign is about making the invisible visible. Veterans live in every community throughout the nation, but too often their struggles remain unseen, behind closed doors. Our role was to bring that hidden reality into the open with impactful, thought-provoking work that respects the experience and sacrifice of those who serve their country.”

A persuasive effort, helped by Martin Freeman’s voiceover, that should go a long way towards keeping the poppies front of mind.

MAA creative scale: 7