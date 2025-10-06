Quorn returns with make or break big ad campaign

Are meat-free foods dining in the Last Chance Saloon?

Quorn now has a new Philippine noodle-maker owner and an £18m capital injection to try to regain the momentum such foods briefly had pre-lockdown. And it’s back with its biggest campaign for four years – ‘Nothing to Hide’ with puppet crew Perry Pig, Clarence Cow and Chickson Chicken – from adam&eveDDB.

The ten-week campaign, which also includes VOD, social, influencers, podcasts and PR plus lots of shopper marketing sounds rather make or break.

Quorn head of brands Lucy Grogut says: “Shoppers love our puppets, and we know that they tap into an emotive consumer response, whilst also bringing the right level of fun that makes them the perfect characters to unveil our new range. It was a no brainer to get them on board for the launch of our high in protein with no artificial ingredients range. Consumers are scrutinising ingredients more than ever, and we’re putting Quorn right at the centre of that conversation with our loveable and distinctive trio.”

Strategy looks OK, do we love the puppets that much? System1 thinks we do. Kids might and that’s surely key: to get the little so-and-so’s who are iffy about meat to eat it.

MAA creative scale: 6.