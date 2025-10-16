Penny drops for RCP and Interactive Investor

“I think therefore ii” is what famed philosopher Rene Descartes didn’t quite say but it’s the new brand platform from agency RCP (Recipe of old) for Interactive Investor, Aberdeen Group’s personal investment service. (Actually he said Cogito, ergo sum – but that would be a challenge.)

II charges a flat monthly fee rather than a percentage, which may make it better value. All such investment services still employing humans are under pressure from the dreaded AI, already making far more serious money for hedge funds via algorithms. Which is one reason why so many of them are looking for new customers via TV or, in this case, cinema advertising.

Head of brand Gemma Buckwell says: “interactive investor is a brand built on empowering people to take control of their financial future and invest with confidence. This campaign distills that promise into one powerful idea – that whoever you are, however you want to invest, you’ll reach the same conclusion: ii is the obvious choice.”

Well maybe. Actually the UK stock market has done well this year, seemingly defying gravity (most of its constituents are international companies so it doesn’t reflect the UK economy, alas.)

But pennies dropping is a strong idea, nicely executed.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.