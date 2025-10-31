Omnicom still dithering over DDB merger

Much hot air is being expended on the likelihood (or not) of Omnicom’s DDB brand being “retired” as part of Omnicom’s impending merger with IPG.

Omnicom will only say it is “undertaking a rigorous and considered process to ensure we have the very best solutions for the future for us and for our clients.” As, of course, you do.

DDB, founded in 1949, is Cannes Lions’ current Creative Network of the Year.

We spilled the beans about what exactly Omnicom was planning three weeks ago in a piece by Emma Hall. Including DDB merging with TBWA.

Interesting that Omnicom is still dithering about going public.