Ocean shuffles leadership team

Ocean Outdoor has announced two key appointments in the UK and group leadership teams covering the UK among seven European countries.

In the UK, Nick Shaw, currently chief commercial officer UK, is promoted to UK CEO. He replaces Phil Hall who moves up to group chief operating officer under group CEO Stephen Joseph (all below l-r Hall, Joseph, Shaw.)

Shaw originally joined Ocean UK as agency sales director in 2010, becoming sales director in 2015, chief revenue officer in 2017 and chief commercial officer in January 2025. Hall joined Ocean UK as joint managing director in 2019, becoming UK CEO in 2023 and group chief commercial officer in January 2025, a position he has held alongside his UK CEO role.

Joseph says: “Both Nick and Phil are central to Ocean’s success. Nick’s promotion reflects his commitment in building a sales division which consistently drives organic growth across the UK business. Moving forward, Phil will be able to focus full time on his new group role overseeing operations, building on commercial relationships across all markets and delivering on our strategic goals.”