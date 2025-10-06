O2 shows up pretty much everywhere in VCCP’s new campaign

VCCP’s latest campaign takes a novel approach to demonstrating the extent of O2’s network coverage by putting the “Here too” message in unusual places. It’s seen on a sheep and a paper doily as well as a church notice board and a golf ball in the rough.

The social media campaign builds on the “near or far” messaging which launched last month.

@o2 Near or far, our network is with you. Even here… Awarded Best Mobile Network Coverage by Uswitch 2025. ? original sound – O2

VCCP’s creative work for O2 has found a new lease of life now that they’ve dropped Bubl the robot.

MAA creative scale: 7.5