Not so ‘Short n’ Sweet’ – Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter

The world’s brand owners seem to lose their bearings from time to time (Mollie-Mae for Unilever anyone?) Diageo, home to numerous spirits brands and Guinness, has usually steered a fairly sensible course but now it’s off chasing the chimera of ‘yoof,’ with a Sabrina Carpenter/Johnnie Walker tie -up.

Her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour even features Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails – even though most Carpenter fans are probably too young to drink them. To cap it all ad agency MA+ Group and Cadence Films have produced a perfectly awful, badly everything’d ad to go with it.

Social media is blamed by many for softening the brains of the world’s young people. Nothing like the effect it seems to have had on some CMOs and their disciples.

MAA creative scale: 2 (the dog remembered its lines.)