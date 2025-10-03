Next 15 merges House 337 and Elvis

Quoted marcoms group Next 15 is merging House 337, formerly Engine and before that WCRS, with Elvis in a new model to be led by House CEO Phil Fearnley. Elvis CEO Tanya Whitehouse is leaving after eight years with the agency.

Fearnley says: “Tanya has been a remarkable leader. Not just for Elvis, but for the wider group. She’s built a business known for its creativity, integrity and heart, and leaves behind an incredible legacy. There’s now an exciting opportunity to bring those ingredients together with the world-class creative, AI and technology expertise of House 337, and harness those strengths more fully in service of our clients.”

Next 15 ins now led by CEO Sam Knights who announces rather grandly: “In my first 100 days as CEO, we have acted decisively to resolve legacy issues, simplify the group, and position the business for sustainable growth. We have reduced our portfolio from 22 to 12 businesses, completed the disposals of Palladium and Beyond, and initiated the integrations of Savanta with Plinc and House 337 with Elvis.”

Next 15’s Customer Engage segment, which includes House 337, reported a 9.6% fall in half-year revenue. House 337 lost its biggest account Santander (above) to Publicis earlier this year.