Neverland empowers children for UNICEF

Charity advertising is big business with some high profile agencies on the roster. Who quite often produce a flagship campaign that runs a few times and then they revert to the usual ghastly and interminable tearjerkers to raise actual funds via the cheap channels.

Let’s hope it’s not the case for UNICEF UK which has appointed Neverland for (inevitably) a new “brand platform” to wit: ‘Making Childhood Unstoppable.’

Chief marketing and partnerships officer Louise Lane says: “We’re thrilled to launch this important and empowering brand campaign to help us shout about UNICEF’s work across the world, but most importantly raise the voices of the inspiring and resilient children we are supporting. Childhood should be full of play, learning and big dreams, but children all over the world are caught up in crises beyond their control.

“There has never been a more important time to support UNICEF and we hope this campaign inspires people across the UK to join us, for children today and for generations to come.”

MAA creative scale: 7.