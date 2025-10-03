NCA wins Financial Times creative

New Commercial Arts has won the The Financial Times creative account in a pitch against Joint and VCCP.

FT consumer marketing director Graham MacFadyen says: “We are delighted to be working with NCA. 2026 will be an important year for the FT. News media ecosystems are going through a period of unprecedented upheaval, but there has never been a greater need for authentic, authoritative journalism, evident in the FT’s growing subscriber base and strong commercial performance. We’re excited to keep building on that momentum, raising our creative output to meet new challenges.”

NCA CEO Hannah White says: “The FT is a brand you dream about working on. It is a privilege to work with their team, especially at a time when the unbiased journalism and in-depth research of the Financial Times is of such critical importance in our society.”

NCA is now owned by WPP’s Ogilvy Group and this is its most notable win since the move – if the FT, unlike most newspaper brands these days, backs its ambition with budget. Ogilvy produced the FT’s most famous campaign way back in 1982.