Mother raids Uncommon for new client services chief

Frankie Yeates, managing director at Uncommon Creative Studios, has joined Mother London as a “head of mothering.” The role is client services focused and is shared with Andy Ballantyne Gilbert who has led the department solo for the last three years (thankfully proving that “mothering” is seen as a gender neutral activity at the agency).

Yeates spent a year and a half at Uncommon, and before that ten years at Wieden + Kennedy London. At Mother, she will sit on the agency’s leadership team with a specific responsibility for “shaping [the] approach to client leadership.”

Frankie Yeates said: “I have long admired what Andy has been building, and the opportunity to work alongside him at this stage of Mother’s incredible growth, at a significant moment for mothering, was a no-brainer. Being part of a culture that values creativity and the people behind it has always been hugely important to me, and I see Mother as one of the greatest agencies of our time – so I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Katie Elliott, managing director at Mother, said: “Frankie is an incredible talent; someone who knows what it takes to build modern and enduring client partnerships that deliver brilliant strategic and creative results. She also genuinely cares about all the people making it happen, and understands that nurturing teams and creating the right environments sits at the heart of great work. I couldn’t be more excited for her and Andy to partner in the leadership of mothering and in helping to drive this next chapter of growth for Mother.”

Andy Ballantyne Gilbert said: “I’m delighted to have Frankie joining me – not just because she’s brilliant at what she does, but because she’s also a brilliant human. We’ve built something at Mother that we’re really proud of, and having someone I admire and trust completely to partner with and shape where it goes feels very exciting.”