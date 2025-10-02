Mother LA blows up star egos for Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 6

It’s not the obvious thing to do once you’ve gathered a cast of celebrities ranging from actor Zac Efron and NBA star Jimmy Butler to country music hitmaker Morgan Wallen and MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett.

For the launch of EA’s Battlefield 6, the star quad starts out full of bravado as they enter the battle zone. But it’s only moments before they’re blown up and replaced by regular game players making a much better job of it.

The film was preceded by a series of social posts from the celebs bragging “It’s good to be back,” “I don’t talk trash, I take it out,” and “I’m the problem.”

Anthony Stevenson, SVP, entertainment marketing and publishing, Electronic Arts, said: “Squads are everything in Battlefield, and we love that this film puts them at the forefront working together to accomplish the objective, just like our players do in-game…all set up by some blockbuster talent to help tell the story.”

Shelby Tamura, creative director at Mother LA, said: “Bringing a video game into the world of live action is always an exciting opportunity. And for us it meant being as authentic as possible to Battlefield’s sense of scale and creativity. Squads can make the impossible happen, so crafting that war sandbox to feel as real and cinematic as possible was such a fun challenge.”

A clever way to secure celebrity pulling power while making heroes of the the thousands of people who are actually going to buy and play the game.

MAA creative scale: 8