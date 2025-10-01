More big pharma upheaval: Haleon drops IPG for Publicis and WPP, Kenvue reviews

Haleon, the consumer health business spun off from Britain’s GSK, has dropped IPG from its creative roster and consolidated with Pubicis and WPP. Haleon spends $1.2bn globally on brands including Panadol and Sensodyne.

IPG this week landed Bayer’s $720m creative, production and media business.

Kenvue makes market leader Tylenol but is under the cash in the US after the administration launched unfounded claims that paracetamol caused autism in unborn children.

Kenvue says: “This is a planned integrated global agency review, inclusive of media, brand (creative, influencer, HCP, shopper and commerce) and production.” Kenvue also makes Listerine, Neutrogena, and Band-aid.

The Haleon appointment is a relief for new WPP CEO Cindy Rose as the holding company’s EssenceMediacom lost out in the Bayer review. Rose says: “This deeper partnership truly reflects the power and strength of our integrated capabilities to deliver unified, impactful marketing solutions. Together, we are committed to driving meaningful results for Haleon’s brands on a global scale.”