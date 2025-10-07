Media by Mother launches in UK to ‘subvert the algorithms’

Mother has expanded its media operation with the launch of Media by Mother in London, more than four years after the agency opened in New York.

The London office will be headed up by Tara Grimes as director of media. She moves from Mother New York and has plenty of experience of media in the UK, having worked at Starcom and MEC. She will lead the business alongside David Gaines, CEO and founder of Media by Mother NYC, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, a global partner at Mother.

Media by Mother is all about integrating communications with media planning expertise, data and analytics capabilities. The emphasis is on ensuring that the creative output connects brands with real people and how they actually live, a USP that provides a distinct point of difference from the holding companies’ drive towards high tech solutions.

David Gaines, CEO and founder, said: “Media doesn’t need more complexity. It needs more intelligence, more transparency and more thought. Our goal? Subvert the algorithms instead of mindlessly feeding them client budgets. That’s what we’ve built at Media by Mother, our London office will keep pushing brands forward, not just keeping them afloat.”

Tara Grimes, director of media, said: “There’s no better time to bring the spirit of Media by Mother to the UK. Media isn’t about playing by someone else’s rules – it’s about creating the conditions for brands to think, act, and grow on their own terms. I’m excited to bring that thinking to Media by Mother here.”

A year ago, Mother hired Paul Hutchison, ex-M&C Saatchi Australia and Wavemaker, as head of media. His remit was to shape the agency’s approach to media and communications planning, but it was announced this week that he has joined MSQ as global CEO of Walk-In media.