McDonald’s goes big with its first heist movie

McDonald’s has been broadening its creative repertoire recently and now agency Leo UK (as we’re supposed to call it) is essaying a heist movie. Not a vile plot to kidnap Ronald McDonald (worse luck) but a plot to nab eight international favourites briefly available in the UK. A Pineapple McSpicy anyone?

The stunt also involved hundred of ‘close friends’ and influencers grouped in the spectacular environs of Barking Riverside Pier to welcome the global faves to the UK. There’s also OOH support from a team numbering Leo UK. media from OMD. PR, event and influencer management by Red Consultancy and CRM from TMW.

CMO Ben Fox says: “Every great heist has a motive, and ours was simple – give people what they’ve been asking for. ‘World Menu Heist’ snatches eight favourites from around the World and enables fans from the UK and Ireland to try them without having to board a plane! There’s something for everyone and it’s the kind of caper only McDonald’s could pull off.”

It seems that every big campaign in the UK these days requires one or more events, presumably to increase its chances of hitting social media. It used to be the case, of course, that one of the points about media was reaching people without actually being there.

MAA creative scale: 7.