Marketing Society names top UK brands

The UK Marketing society has revealed its shortlist for 2025 Brand of the Year and they all deserve a mention for keeping their head above water in what’s been a pretty dire business environment.

So they are:

Andrex

British Heart Foundation

Currys

Domino’s

EE

Heineken

Marks & Spencer

Monzo (last year’s winner)

Specsavers

Vaseline

Lots of different reasons, of course, but most are characterised by a solid presence in legacy media, especially TV. Or does that just reveal the viewing habits of Marketing Society members?

Amazing how, when people try to narrow down marketing it ends up as advertising.