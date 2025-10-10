MAA Ad of the Week: ‘In Good Time’ for Uber from Mother New York

Uber is one of those big contemporary brands that makes life easier at the same time as it makes you more anxious: will the cab turn up – or decide to do something else. Don’t wnat to miss it after all.

Which lies at the heart of ‘In Good Time,’ Mother New York’s first effort for the driving part of the Amazon on four wheels. No Uber Eats celebrities this time, just a sexy funny film directed by MJZ’s Michael Spicca.

The UK’s IPA has produced research showing that budget is much more important than so-called ROI for ad effectiveness. Sure they’re right but, to paraphrase, what they used to say about a certain US computer maker, you never seem to get fired for wasting a few quid on digital.

You also hear much from agencies about storytelling and how it engages the emotions. Trouble is, there isn’t much of it.

But there is here. Classic advertising. Mother keeps the flag flying.