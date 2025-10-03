MAA Ad of the Week: ChatGPT from Isle of Any

NYC’s newest indie on the block Isle of Any has made a flying start with debut work for the New York Times and now OpenAi’s first big brand campaign for ChatGPT.

So we see Chat helping out with three everyday bits of business: cooking for the girlfriend, working out and a road trip. Directed by Miles Jay.

Maybe the best hope for proper ads is Big Tech (bizarrely) as Apple, Amazon and now OpenAI appear to recognise that craft still has a role to play in promotion (and the budgets to indulge it.)

Isle of Any’s work to date shows quiet good taste: no look at me, we’re the new kids on the block.