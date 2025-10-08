LePub opens in London with plans to expand its team of four

Publicis Groupe’s creative “boutique” arm, LePub, has launched in London, based in the group’s Chancery Lane hub. LePub will work with longstanding global client Heineken as well as a newer European client, Tinder.

A team of four will head up the shop. The new recruits are CCO Francesco Grandi, former CCO at Ogilvy Canada; and CEO Gina Hood, former head of growth at Pablo. They will work with LePub’s existing global CEO/CCO Bruno Bertelli, and global CSO Sol Ghafoor (who has worked in London before at AnalogFolk and Publicis.Poke).

Hood will report to Charlie Rudd, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK’s creative practice, and Grandi will report to Bertelli. More London hires are expected soon.

Bertelli, global chief executive of LePub and chief creative officer of LePub Worldwide, said: “Opening our London office marks a key milestone, bringing our culture-first approach to this vibrant city. We’re set for strong momentum and growth.”

Rudd said: “In bringing LePub to London, we’re investing in an agency brand that brings the unmistakable spirit of a start-up to our established creative offering here in the UK. Having Gina and Francesco at the helm from day one sets us up for great momentum; they are both talented, dynamic leaders who share the creative ambition at the heart of the LePub brand.”

Grandi said: “For years, I’ve witnessed LePub create category-redefining platforms while driving our industry forward with firsts-of-its-kind ideas. The energy within their global walls is palpable. We share the same tenacious spirit in doing whatever it takes to get a great idea made for our partners. I can’t wait to bring a dose of our relentless optimism to one of the most creatively vibrant cities in the world.”

LePub opened in November 2020 and already has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Johannesburg.

While Publicis Groupe has been getting all the plaudits for technology and profitability, its big London ad agencies – Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo UK – have had limited creative impact this year. (BBH are the exception but they have always managed to maintain a distance, if only an illusory one.)

LePub, however, have been consistently successful creatively and its presence in London might raise the overall bar.