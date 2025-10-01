Leagas Delaney hires new head of design

Leagas Delaney has hired AMV BBDO designer Chris Chapman as its new head of design. Chapman will re-unite will Leagas Delaney creative partners Neil Clarke and Jay Phillips who joined from BBH earlier this year.

As head of integrated design Chapman (left) worked across AMV’s accounts including award-winners Essity, Sheba and The Trash Isles.

Chapman says: “I’m incredibly excited to join such an iconic independent agency like Leagas Delaney. Design is a fundamental part of creative agencies. It’s not an afterthought or a supplement. It’s the very heartbeat. At Leagas Delaney they believe this unequivocally. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can all achieve together”.

LD group CEO Gareth Davies says: “After another strong year for Leagas Delaney, we’ve looked to grow our capabilities across all departments, with a particular focus on outstanding creative and design talent. Chris not only ticks all of those boxes but he is also a remarkable leader with a clear vision for design. We’re delighted to welcome him to the LD team”.